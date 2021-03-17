Brees: Saints will have a “good quarterback competition”

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is interviewed after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees predicts a “pretty good quarterback competition” among the two front runners to replace him with the New Orleans Saints that will “bring out the best in both of them.”

Brees says he’s seen “growth and maturity” in both Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.

They’re the front-runners to succeed Brees as Saints starter next season.

Brees spoke about his potential successors while participating in a conference call Wednesday to discuss his new broadcasting job with NBC.

He’ll be an in-game analyst for Notre Dame football and a studio analyst for NFL broadcasts.