NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees said the Saints are “pretty set” at quarterback.

Brees, now a TV analyst for NFL football, said not only do the Saints have Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, but that Taysom Hill should take 10 to 15 snaps a game at quarterback.

Speculation is rampant that the Saints, who traded for an additional first round pick, might package both of those picks and move up on the draft board and select a quarterback.

Brees spoke with media Wednesday the Zurich Classic pro am.

Brees played in the pro am with former Saints coach Sean Payton and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and his partner Ryan Palmer.

First round play in the Zurich Classic is Thursday.