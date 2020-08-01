Brees: Lack of awareness hurt a lot of people

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he knew comments he made earlier this year hurt a lot of people and doing so, “broke his heart.”

“My lack of awareness hurt a lot of people,” said Brees. He made the comments during a 20 minute telephone conversation with local media Saturday morning.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Brees said he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Brees was criticized roundly, including by fellow Saint Malcolm Jenkins.

The next day, Brees issued an apology. Brees said he has had many conversations on the phone and in person with teammates.

And, he said there will be no residual in the Saints locker room.

“All of our goals are aligned.”

Brees said he will continue to stand for the flag, but he will always support and advocate for black and brown communities in regards to social justice.

Brees debated a return to the NFL for his 20th season, but he said there was one big reason he returned.

“I choose to come back for my team,” said Brees.

And, he added.

“It’s important to go to the Super Bowl. That’s why I came back.”

Brees talked about the protocols in place in the Saints facility in regards to Covid-19.

“You have a monitor on, and it goes off if you get within six feet of somebody.”

The Saints won’t have a padded practice till August 17th. The season opener is September 13th in the Superdome against Tampa Bay.

Brees was asked about the real possibility of playing games with no fans in the stands.

“Man it’s weird,” said Brees. “I cannot anticipate playing in that setting.”