Brees in, Thomas ruled OUT: click here for Saints Friday Injury Report

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 17: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a first down against the New York Jets at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La. – On Friday, Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed New Orleans plans to start Drew Brees at quarterback after missing four weeks with 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

However, Brees will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas who was ruled OUT with an ankle injury. It will be the 7th game Thomas has missed this season.

Nick Easton (concussion) and Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf) have also been ruled OUT.

Deonte Harris (neck) is questionable.

Drew Brees in, Michael Thomas out. https://t.co/kbr8jEHaWa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2020

The Saints host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 3:25 p.m.