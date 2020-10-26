Brees’ clutch precision lifts Saints past Panthers, 27-24

BATON ROUGE, La. - Weight loss was a main reason T.J. Finley did so well in his LSU debut. The Ponchatoula alum said he weighed 265 when he first came to campus, but after dropping 23 pounds (now listed at 242) during the offseason, head coach Ed Orgeron saw a different quarterback on Saturday.

"Night and day, and he didn't move that well in high school. He loss some weight. I'm sure he's jumping rope and working on his feet. He does everything he can. The guys is a workout animal. He loves football. I'm proud of him," Orgeron said.