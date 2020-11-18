Brees among five Saints who did not practice Wednesday: click here for Saints injury report

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 and Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints look on from the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Drew Brees attended Wednesday’s practice but did not participate. Brees was listed by the club with shoulder and rib injuries.

Here’s the Saints injury report from Wednesday.

Not practicing:

Drew Brees, defensive end Cam Jordan (back), tight end Josh Hill and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (concussions), and running back Dwayne Washington (back).

Limited in practice:

Tackle Ryan Ramcyzk (knee), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (calf), running back Alvin Kamara (foot), cornerback Marson Lattimore (abdomen).

The Saints host the Falcons Sunday at Noon in the Superdome.

