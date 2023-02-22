BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams tied a season-high 35 points with 10 rebounds and LSU ended a 14-game losing streak in beating Vanderbilt 84-77 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (13-15, 2-13 SEC) snapped Vanderbilt’s five-game win streak while ending what was the nation’s third longest losing streak entering Wednesday.

Adam Miller scored 18 points making 9 of 10 foul shots for LSU which overall went 21 of 27 from the foul line compared to the Commodores’ 14-of-27 effort.

Liam Robbins scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Vanderbilt (15-13, 8-7), Tyrin Lawrence scored 19 shooting 8 of 12 and Trey Thomas and reserve Colin Smith scored 11 apiece.

Williams made a layup, came up with a steal on Robbins and fed Miller for a layup. Then, after getting rejected by Robbins, Williams followed the block after regaining control and scored on a jumpshot to give the Tigers a 58-53 lead and they led from there.

Vanderbilt hosts Florida Saturday. LSU faces Mississippi on the road Saturday.