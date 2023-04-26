BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The second-highest-rated player in Louisiana, and the third-best tight end in the country, pledged his commitment to LSU on Wednesday.

Trey’Dez Green, listed at 6’7″ and 230 pounds by Rivals.com, chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Miami, Florida State, & Texas A&M — among many others.

Before the commitment, LSU was already listed as the fourth-best recruiting class in the country. The East Feliciana product is listed as a 4-star by 247 Sports & is now the Tigers’ 14th commitment for the Class of 2024.

