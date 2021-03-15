BREAKING: Jameis Winston reportedly agrees to re-sign with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS — One day after New Orleans Saints star Quarterback Drew Brees announces his retirement from the NFL, the Saints are reportedly re-signing Quarterback Jameis Winston.
The news was first reported by the Athletic’s Shams Charania on Twitter:
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Winston is signing a one-year deal worth up to $12 million.
Winston signed a one-year deal with the team a season ago, given the opportunity to improve his game by being a part of a successful quarterback system.
He is expected to compete with Taysom Hill this offseason for the Saints starting Quarterback position.