BREAKING: Jameis Winston reportedly agrees to re-sign with the Saints

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints high fives wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith #10 during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — One day after New Orleans Saints star Quarterback Drew Brees announces his retirement from the NFL, the Saints are reportedly re-signing Quarterback Jameis Winston.

The news was first reported by the Athletic’s Shams Charania on Twitter:

Breaking NFL Free Agency news: Free agent QB Jameis Winston has agreed to a deal to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2021

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Winston is signing a one-year deal worth up to $12 million.

Jameis Winston reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Saints, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Winston signed a one-year deal with the team a season ago, given the opportunity to improve his game by being a part of a successful quarterback system.

He is expected to compete with Taysom Hill this offseason for the Saints starting Quarterback position.