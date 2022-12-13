NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the New Orleans Breakers announced the signing of free-agent quarterback Aqeel Glass.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Glass finished his career at Alabama A&M with 12,136 yards and 109 touchdowns, which ranks among the top 15 in FCS history.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Glass was twice named the Black College Football Player of the Year and won the Deacon Jones Trophy as the nation’s top HBCU player following his pandemic-shortened senior season.

Glass will vie for the starting job following the departure of Kyle Sloter, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being drafted by the XFL’s Arlington Renegades.

Sloter led the Breakers (6-4) to the playoffs last season.

Glass’ signing comes shortly after the Breakers brought on new head coach John DeFilippo and general manager Ryan Jones.

The USFL's second season will kick off on April 15, 2023.