BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heading into the final regular-season weekend and then the playoffs in Canton, Ohio, the United States Football League today announced the inaugural All-USFL Team. From a league of nearly 400 players, 25 were selected (for 27 positions) because of their consistently exceptional on-field play that inspired millions of football fans across America and around the world.

The playoff-bound New Orleans Saints sent six players to the All-USFL team, second only to the New Jersey Generals with seven. Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter, who leads the league in passing yardage with 1,798, tops the 11-position all-league offensive team.

The former Southern Miss Golden Eagle was twice named Offensive Player of the Week during the season.

Other Breakers honored, include tight end Sal Cannella and center Jared Thomas on offense, and defensive end Davin Bellamy, defensive tackle Reggie Howard, Jr., and linebacker Jerod Fernandez.

“The quality of football has been outstanding during our first USFL season,” said Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “There were a lot of players worthy of recognition, so our coaches had multiple tough decisions to help select these players.

“We’re grateful for their belief in our mission in the USFL and proud to honor their commitment to excellence day in and day out in our inaugural season,” he continued. “They represent the best of our players still chasing their dreams and still playing the game they love, the ultimate team sport, the great game of football.”

In addition to viewing the link for USFL Statistical Leaders, here is the All-USFL Team for each of the eight teams (positions awarded):

New Jersey Generals (7)

RB Darius Victor

WR KaVontae Turpin

OT Terry Poole

OG Garrett McGhin

DT Toby Johnson

S Shalom Luani

PR KaVontae Turpin

New Orleans Breakers (6)

QB Kyle Sloter

TE Sal Cannella

C Jared Thomas

DE Davin Bellamy

DT Reggie Howard Jr.

LB Jerod Fernandez

Birmingham Stallions (5)

WR Victor Bolden Jr.

OG Cameron Hunt

LB DeMarquis Gates

K Brandon Aubrey

Special Teamer Victor Bolden Jr.

Houston Gamblers (3)

DE Chris Odom

LB Donald Payne

CB Will Likely

Philadelphia Stars (2)

CB Channing Stribling

KR Maurice Alexander

Tampa Bay Bandits (2)

OT Jarron Jones

P Brandon Wright

Pittsburgh Maulers (1)

S Bryce Torneden

Michigan Panthers (1)

RB Reggie Corbin

Three different players on the 2022 All-USFL Team will be honored as Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Most Valuable Player. Those awards, along with Sportsman of the Year and Coach of the Year, will be announced next week leading into the inaugural USFL Playoffs.

Three postseason games will be held at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

On Saturday, June 25, Playoff Game 1 has the Generals battling the Stars, while Game 2 has the Stallions facing the Breakers. The winners will play each other in the inaugural USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster at hofvillage.com or theUSFL.com.