NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans could get the spark they desperately need tonight with star forward Brandon Ingram listed as “probable” for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ingram has only played in 15 games this season, averaging nearly 21 points on 47 percent shooting with 5 assists and 5 rebounds a night.

His last taste of game action was on November 25th, when Ingram sprained his toe against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ingram has missed 33 games this season with a concussion in October, an undisclosed injury in November, and the toe injury suffered on Black Friday.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have only played together in 12 games this season.

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans updated Williamson’s recovery from a right hamstring injury earlier this month.

The Pelicans say, “Williamson’s hamstring is healing as expected and he is making good progress with his recovery. Williamson will continue his rehabilitation process, which includes strengthening his hamstring and gradually progressing to more movement. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.”

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) are on a 5-game losing streak, dropping 8 out of their last 10 contests.