NEW ORLEANS — This time last year, Brandon Davis was fresh off an NAIA national championship with Loyola and heading to Texas State.

Now, he’s preparing to play his final year of college basketball at Southern University.

“I just felt like the coaching staff was really caring about my future on and off the court and my role that they wanted me to come in and play and I felt like I would fulfill that role at a high level, being that, you know, I play point guard at Loyola, I get to play at a point again. So I feel like it could translate well,” says Southern University guard Brandon Davis.

Everywhere Davis has played, his impact has been felt.

Brandon Davis was a District 5-A MVP at East St. John, an all-conference performer at Delgado, and an all-American at Loyola.

His basketball accolades and acumen will serve him well in Baton Rouge.

“Brandon Davis is a selfless player. Brandon Davis is someone who comes early, stays late. He’s a consistent worker. He’s a team-first guy. He just does whatever it takes to win… I mean, he’s someone whose game is going to translate to the pro level one day,” says Delgado assistant and player development coach Rory Poplion.

Two things separate Brandon Davis from the rest of the pack – his poise and work ethic.

Brandon has played high-level basketball his entire career.

The spotlight and the championship stage have never been too big or bright.

“I think being poised is important, just staying calm at any moment. So I think it helped me a lot because, you know, most players get rattled in certain situations. I felt like I haven’t been rattled in the normal situations that players would be just because of my, you know, poise and just calm mentality. So it took me a long way. Got me here,” says Davis.

The work is something he puts in every single day, multiple times a week with coach Rory Poplion.

The results keep him coming back.

“He’s one of those guys where, you know, if you say you have a 9 a.m. workout, he’s going to be here at 8:30 getting up shots. He’ll be drenched in sweat. And then after he’s trying to work, man. He’s one of those guys where, you know, he’s always in the gym. Even when I call him and he’s like, man, I’m in the weight room, coach. Or, you know, I’m on a track. I’m, you know, running and so he tries to stay in shape and tries to stay at the top of his game,” says Poplion.

A mutual feeling shared by the newest member of the Southern Basketball program.

“I want to get better. I want to play basketball at the highest level I can until I physically can’t. And then I’ll probably find a way to still do it. So I’m just, you know, want to get better every day. And I’ve seen improvement throughout the years and the steps, you know, every step I took, you know, colleges from different levels has been up every time. So I just feel like if I keep working to stay consistent, then I have no choice but to keep leveling up,” says Davis.