Brady is Super Bowl bound – AGAIN!

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Leonard Fournette #28 celebrates with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl in home stadium, beating Green Bay Packers 31-26 in NFC championship game.

Brady owns six Super Bowl rings with New England and now heads to his 10th NFL championship game with his new team.

With help from a stifling pass rush led by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combining for five sacks, and a curious late call by the Packers, Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday.

The Bucs (14-5) earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season.