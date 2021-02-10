Brady-Gronk trophy pass wows Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy during a celebration of their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade to celebrate their championship on a sun-splashed day with thousands of fans lining the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa.

At one point, quarterback Tom Brady was captured on video Wednesday tossing the championship Lombardi Trophy from his boat to his shirtless teammate Rob Gronkowski in another boat.

Tom Brady really THREW the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk on another boat 😱



(via @WHoltzman)pic.twitter.com/9mDUQ0bqAH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

That brought wild cheers from fans and players.

As the parade came to a close, head coach Bruce Arians said that the Buccaneers could easily repeat as champions if the team stays intact.

Brady already said he’ll be back.