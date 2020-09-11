Brady, Brees to make history in Bucs-Saints Week 1 opener

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts to beating the other quarterbacks to the tape during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New Orleans. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) stretches during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady talks to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Teams with new coaches or new quarterbacks could limit their playbooks early in the season because they missed valuable practice time in the offseason due to the coronavirus shutdown. Even Tom Brady has found it challenging to learn a new system. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and New Orleans’ Drew Brees see their history-making matchup of quarterbacks in their 40s as the first of perhaps many in the years to come.

The 43-year-old Brady and 41-year-old Brees say they’ve benefited from advancements in sports science and training methods.

But Brady notes that it also will take a high commitment level for today’s younger quarterbacks play as long as he and Brees have. Brady is making his debut with the Buccaneers on Sunday after spending his first 20 seasons with New England.

Brees enters his 15th season with the Saints after five with the Chargers.