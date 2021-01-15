Brady, Brees bring big numbers into Bucs-Saints playoff tilt

The NFL’s oldest and most accomplish quarterbacks bring prolific career statistics into a divisional-round playoff clash between Tampa Bay and New Orleans.
The Bucs’ Tom Brady and Saints’ Drew Brees also have a wealth of playoff experience.
The 43-year-old Brady has won a record 31 postseason games including six Super Bowls.
The 42-year-old Brees has won nine playoff games and one Super Bowl.
Brees is the all-time leader in regular season yards passing with 80,358.
When including playoff games, Brady has 90,973 career yards passing to Brees’ 85,590.
Both clubs also fielded run defenses ranked in the top four this season.