Brady, Brees bring big numbers into Bucs-Saints playoff tilt

NEW ORLEANS - What do you like most specifically about Marshon Lattimore and maybe the attitude he's brought into these matchups primarily going against Mike Evans?"It's a division team. So obviously, we see him twice a year, but it's not just Tampa Bay. When you have a corner like Marshon who week in and week out was given certain assignments, that's obviously a plus. He's competitive. He's driven. I mean, you've got two really good football players, extremely good athletes, that obviously both are competitive. And that's why it's always a battle."

When you're in these a one game seasons like this, does it give you more flexibility as a defense to have someone who's had so much success against Mike Evans in this matchup?"Well, I don't, I think the common sense answer, it has nothing to do with the playoffs. It's you want good players, that's part of the reason why you're in the playoffs. And part of the reason Tampa's in the playoffs is because of a talented player like Mike Evans, and part of the reason we're in the postseason is because of someone like Marshon and so they're part of the reason we're in this type of game. And so I think that when you look at the remaining team teams right now, you find throughout the roster, guys that are impactful and I think that each time those guys compete that there's always a back and forth to it. And I'm sure a great deal of respect by one another."