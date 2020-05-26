Braden Olthoff named Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tuesday, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper released its 2020 Division I All-American Teams, and one of the best starting pitchers in the nation was on it.

Tulane’s Braden Olthoff was named a Second-Team All-American.

Olthoff was 4-0 on the year with a 28 innings pitched, 47 strikeouts and an impressive 0.32 ERA.

His 28 innings pitched were most among College Baseball Newspaper’s All-Americans, and his 0.32 ERA was second-best among pitchers on the list that saw at least 20 innings of action.

The Tulane Green Wave were 15-2 before the COVID-19 outbreak ended their season.

According to Tulanegreenwave.com, Olthoff led Tulane’s pitching staff in ERA, wins, shutouts, innings pitched, strikeouts, walks allowed and complete games.

He was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week in consecutive weeks and one of the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Athletes of the Week.

Olthoff was also named the LSWA Pitcher of the Month and Allstate Sugar Bowl Amateur Athlete of the Month for February .

He finished the season ranked second in the NCAA in wins, third in strikeouts, fourth in complete games, sixth in WHIP, (0.54) 14th in strikeout/walk ratio (15.67).

Braden Olthoff appeared on the WGNO Sportszone in March to talk about both his and the Tulane Green Wave’s accomplishments.