Bracket surgery: Division I bracket changes after St Paul’s forfeits as many as 19 games

The Division I baseball playoff brackets have been dramatically altered, after St Paul’s school self-reported a violation Wednesday to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

The school’s director of athletics Craig Ketelsen confirmed the violation, and said the school would forfeit 19 victories.

St Paul’s used an ineligible player. Crescent City Sports reported that player was freshman Cooper Winchester.

So, St Paul’s is now the 12th and final seed in the bracket and will play at 5th seeded Holy Cross in a three game series that starts Thursday night at 6:30 at Holy Cross Park.

St Aug will host Shaw, those games are TBA.

Brother Martin will host Scotlandville, with a doubleheader starting Friday at Kirsch-Rooney at 4:30 pm.

Rummel will play McKinley in a best two of three series. The Raiders were originally supposed to play Shaw.

St Paul’s won two of three games in a series against Holy Cross played in mid-March.