It was the baseball version of a trap game.

After an emotional Sunday win over Alabama, and before a key three game series at Texas A&M.

LSU fell to Northwestern State, 7-3 Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.

The Demons scored single runs in the second and third innings, and 2 in the fourth to take control.

LSU starter Will Hellmers was asked if the Tigers were ready to play Tuesday night.

The loss was LSU’s first in a mid-week game all season.