Bowling Green trying to restore baseball program

FILE – In this May 10, 2019, file photo, Bowling Green’s Neil Lambert bats during the team’s NCAA college baseball game against Kent Sate in Bowling Green, Ohio. Bowling Green recently announced that it is dropping baseball. Colleges mulling whether to cut sports amid the coronavirus pandemic must ensure they remain compliant with the federal civil-rights law known as Title IX, which requires the equitable treatment of remaining men’s and women’s programs. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

Bowling Green is working with alumni and former players to reinstate the Falcons’ baseball program.

The Ohio school announced May 15 it was dropping baseball because of a projected $2 million athletic budget shortfall stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Cutting baseball was expected to save $500,000 a year. No other sports were eliminated, but there were to be other cost-cutting measures in the athletic department.

Former players began a “Save BGSU Baseball” campaign shortly after the announcement the sport would be eliminated. The university said in a statement baseball could return if short- and long-term funding solutions can be secured to sustain the program the next three years and beyond. Athletic department spokesman Jason Knavel confirmed media reports that $1.5 million would need to be raised to achieve that goal. Knavel said no deadline has been set.

Bowling Green’s most famous ex-player is Orel Hershiser, a three-time All-Star who pitched 18 years in the major leagues, 13 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.