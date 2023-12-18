NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane kicked off on field work for the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 against Virginia Tech.

Interim head coach Slade Nagle, the school’s offensive coordinator, said he’s undecided about his future, and he will not announce a starting quarterback, although Kai Horton (who is in the transfer portal) and Justin Ibieta will both play.

Here’s a list of key Greenies heading into the bowl.

Coaching Staff

Slade Nagle, Interim HC/OC/Quarterbacks

Rob Greene, Interim DC/Defensive Backs

Greg McMahon, Special Teams Coordinator

Dan Roushar, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

Gerald Chatman, Defensive Line

Collin D’Angelo, Wide Receivers

Peter Hontas, Dogs (DL/LB)

J.J. McCleskey, Cornerbacks

Rodney Saulsberry, Safeties

Carter Sheridan, Running Backs

Tyler Spotts-Orgeron, Tight Ends

Elected not to participate in the Military Bowl:

WR Chris Brazzell II

S D.J. Douglas

K Lucas Dunker, Jr.

QB Carson Haggard

DB Kiland Harrison

DL Darius Hodges

WR Jha’Quan Jackson

DB Jarius Monroe

OL Prince Pines

QB Michael Pratt

S Kentrell Webb

In the portal, but has elected to participate in the Military Bowl:

DB Chadwick Bailey

TE Alex Bauman

DL Keith Cooper, Jr.

DL Devean Deal

QB Kai Horton

LB Corey Platt, Jr. (injured)

