NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane kicked off on field work for the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 against Virginia Tech.

Interim head coach Slade Nagle, the school’s offensive coordinator, said he’s undecided about his future, and he will not announce a starting quarterback, although Kai Horton (who is in the transfer portal) and Justin Ibieta will both play.

Here’s a list of key Greenies heading into the bowl.

Coaching Staff 

Slade Nagle, Interim HC/OC/Quarterbacks 

Rob Greene, Interim DC/Defensive Backs 

Greg McMahon, Special Teams Coordinator 

Dan Roushar, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line 

Gerald Chatman, Defensive Line 

Collin D’Angelo, Wide Receivers 

Peter Hontas, Dogs (DL/LB) 

J.J. McCleskey, Cornerbacks 

Rodney Saulsberry, Safeties 

Carter Sheridan, Running Backs 

Tyler Spotts-Orgeron, Tight Ends 

Elected not to participate in the Military Bowl: 

WR Chris Brazzell II 

S D.J. Douglas 

K Lucas Dunker, Jr.  

QB Carson Haggard 

DB Kiland Harrison 

DL Darius Hodges 

WR Jha’Quan Jackson 

DB Jarius Monroe  

OL Prince Pines 

QB Michael Pratt 

S Kentrell Webb 

In the portal, but has elected to participate in the Military Bowl: 

DB Chadwick Bailey 

TE Alex Bauman 

DL Keith Cooper, Jr. 

DL Devean Deal 

QB Kai Horton 

LB Corey Platt, Jr. (injured) 

Latest Posts