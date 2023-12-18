NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane kicked off on field work for the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 against Virginia Tech.
Interim head coach Slade Nagle, the school’s offensive coordinator, said he’s undecided about his future, and he will not announce a starting quarterback, although Kai Horton (who is in the transfer portal) and Justin Ibieta will both play.
Here’s a list of key Greenies heading into the bowl.
Coaching Staff
Slade Nagle, Interim HC/OC/Quarterbacks
Rob Greene, Interim DC/Defensive Backs
Greg McMahon, Special Teams Coordinator
Dan Roushar, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line
Gerald Chatman, Defensive Line
Collin D’Angelo, Wide Receivers
Peter Hontas, Dogs (DL/LB)
J.J. McCleskey, Cornerbacks
Rodney Saulsberry, Safeties
Carter Sheridan, Running Backs
Tyler Spotts-Orgeron, Tight Ends
Elected not to participate in the Military Bowl:
WR Chris Brazzell II
S D.J. Douglas
K Lucas Dunker, Jr.
QB Carson Haggard
DB Kiland Harrison
DL Darius Hodges
WR Jha’Quan Jackson
DB Jarius Monroe
OL Prince Pines
QB Michael Pratt
S Kentrell Webb
In the portal, but has elected to participate in the Military Bowl:
DB Chadwick Bailey
TE Alex Bauman
DL Keith Cooper, Jr.
DL Devean Deal
QB Kai Horton
LB Corey Platt, Jr. (injured)
