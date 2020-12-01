Bounce back? Despite double OT loss at Tulsa, Wave can secure winning season

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) throws during an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The past is the past. So. says the Tulane football team as it has had almost two weeks to get over a double overtime loss at Tulsa.

Tulane blew a 14-0 fourth quarter lead.

Linebacker Nick Anderson said there’s lots to play for Saturday against Memphis at Yulman Stadium. Tulane can clinch a third straight winning regular season, not done since 1979 through 1981. And, the Wave can increase its chances of securing a bowl berth for a third straight season.

Game time is 11 am Saturday, Uptown. Tulane is a 1.5 point favorite in the game.

Last season, Memphis won at the Liberty Bowl stadium, 47-17.