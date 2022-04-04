Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women and LSU men both check in at the No. 9 spot in the national rankings that were released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday afternoon.

LSU athletes registered five national top 10 marks over the weekend at the Battle on the Bayou. Individually, Favor Ofili (11.11/100 meters) and Amber Anning (52.08/400 meters) both ran the sixth fastest time in the nation in their respective events. Dorian Camel ran a 10.14w in the 100 meter dash to rank No. 7 on the NCAA list, and Alia Armstrong clocked a personal best of 22.98 in the 200 meter dash to come in at the No. 9 spot nationally. The final top 10 mark came from the women’s 4×100 meter relay – Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Tionna Beard-Brown, Ofili – that ran a season best of 42.90 to rank No. 2 on national list.

All other national marks by LSU athletes came at the Texas Relays. Those rankings can be viewed below:

Top 10 National Rankings

Alia Armstrong – No. 1 – 100m Hurdles – 12.33w

Eric Edwards Jr. – No. 1 – 110m Hurdles – 13.24w

Lisa Gunnarsson – No. 1 – Pole Vault – 15’ 3” (4.65m)

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 2 – Javelin – 253’ 9” (77.34m)

Sean Dixon-Bodie – No. 4 – Triple Jump – 53’ 0.25” (16.16m)

Women’s 4x400m Relay – No. 8 – 3:31.66

Nyagoa Bayak – No. 9 – High Jump – 5’ 11.50” (1.82m)

Abigail O’Donoghue – No. 9 – High Jump – 5’ 11.50” (1.82m)

LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 3 – March 28

LSU Men – No. 7 – March 28

LSU Women – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Men – No. 9 – April 4

(Via LSU Athletics)