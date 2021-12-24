Saints: Bortles in, Payton returns

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN – JUNE 09: Blake Bortles #9 of the Green Bay Packers works out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on June 09, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — He was once the third pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Now he will be backing up rookie Ian Book at quarterback for the Saints Monday night against Miami.

The Saints signed veteran quarterback Blake Bortles, who last threw a pass in an NFL game in 2019 for the Los Angeles Rams.

Bortles threw 35 touchdown passes for Jacksonville in the 2015 regular season.

Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are both on the Covid list.

Head coach Sean Payton, who missed last Sunday night’s win at Tampa Bay, returned to the club’s facility Friday.

Before the Covid outbreak, the Saints were three-point favorites over Miami. Now, New Orleans is a two-and-a-half-point underdog.