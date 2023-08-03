JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA (WGNO) — Connor Achee and Kaile Levatino combined for a three hit shutout and Giovanni Licciardi’s solo homerun lifted the New Orleans Boosters to a 1-0 win over New Brunswick Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the AAABA National Tournament.



The Boosters’ sole run came on a two out homerun by Giovanni Licciardi in the fifth to put New Orleans ahead 1-0. Achee pitched seven complete innings and held the Matrix to only two hits behind a stellar defensive performance by the Boosters. Kaile Levatino closed the game’s final two innings to earn the save and complete the shutout, eliminating New Brunswick from the tournament. New Brunswick’s Jake Marciano and Joe Carrea combined to allow only four Booster hits in the contest.



With the win, New Orleans will advance to the tournament’s semifinals, set to face Johnstown-Martella’s Friday in a rematch of Wednesday’s final game of the pool play round. The winner will advance to the tournament’s championship game on Saturday. Games will be live streamed on facebook.com/neworleansboosters and updates on Twitter @nolaboosters.



The New Orleans franchise is defending its 2022 AAABA Title, the franchise’s third straight AAABA crown and eighteenth overall title. This summer marks the 77th anniversary of New Orleans’ first AAABA tournament appearance in 1946.

