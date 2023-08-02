JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Boosters completed the pool play round of the 2023 AAABA National Tournament with a 12-6 win over Johnstown Martella’s Wednesday at Point Stadium.



The game’s first run came in the first inning when Giovanni Licciardi reached on a leadoff single, advanced on a passed ball and groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jhonnatan Ferrebus to give the Boosters the early 1-0 lead. Back-to-back doubles by Ferrebus and Cameron Senior in the third added another three runs. In the fourth, Preston Scott doubled, Walker Bazile walked, and Giovanni Licciardi doubled to plate both runners. Logan O’Neill singled to plate Licciardi and Jhonnatan Ferrebus homered over the left field wall to add two runs and expand the lead to 9-0 through four. Jake Kaufmann and Giovanni Licciardi added two runs in the fifth on an RBI single and an RBI groundout. Johnstown’s Nick Flemming’s three run homerun in the sixth put Martella’s on the board and extended the game after six innings. Johnstown added a run in the seventh on a wild pitch and two in the ninth before the Boosters finalized their 12-6 win, improving to 3-0 in pool play.



Remy Marsh picked up the win on the mound, pitching into the sixth inning with Kyle St. Pierre, Kaile Levatino, and Logan O’Neill appearing in relief. New Orleans will advance to the tournament’s quarterfinal, single elimination round Thursday, facing New Brunswick at noon EST. Games will be live streamed on facebook.com/neworleansboosters and updates on Twitter @nolaboosters.



The New Orleans franchise is defending its 2022 AAABA Title, the franchise’s third straight AAABA crown and eighteenth overall title. This summer marks the 77th anniversary of New Orleans’ first AAABA tournament appearance in 1946.

