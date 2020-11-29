Booker T. Washington defeats McDonogh 35, 20-8 in the opening round of the Class 3A Playoffs

Metairie, La. – The No. 18 Booker T. Washington Lions defeated the No. 15 McDonogh 35 Roneagles 20-8 in the opening round of the Class 3A Playoffs Saturday at Joe Yenni Stadium.

Lions quarterback Esco Bickham threw two touchdown passes, both to Coryell Pierce in the first half.

The other Booker T. Washington score was a pick-six courtesy of Paul Harris, which extended the Lions lead to 20-8.

Next up: Booker T. Washington will travel to No. 2 Union Parish.

For highlights from the game, click on the video above.

Booker T. Washington head coach Wayne Reese Jr. after the game: