Booker scores 33, leads Suns to 123-110 win over Pelicans

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball between New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) and New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The Suns won 123-110. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul added 11 points and 15 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110.

Mikal Bridges added 23 points for Phoenix, which picked up its seventh win over the Pelicans in the last nine games. He and Cameron Johnson (18 points) both made five 3-pointers, while veteran center Bismack Biyombo shot 6 for 6 and scored 16.

Graham scored 28 points for New Orleans, which has lost four of five.

Jonas Valanciunas finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds.