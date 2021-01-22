Bonnabel holds off Riverside for 15th win of the season

RESERVE, La. — The Bonnabel Bruins improve to 15-5 on the season with a dramatic 55-52 win over Riverside Academy Friday night in Reserve.

The Bruins and Rebels traded blows all four quarters, and the game was ultimately decided in the closing minutes.

Shawn Knight finished with 8 points on the night, but it was his final 5 points scored that made the difference for the Bruins.

With 2:20 to play, Knight hit a corner three-pointer to give the Bruins a 53-50 lead.

The next Rebels possession, a missed 3 pointer turned into a Bruins transition opportunity with Knight scoring a layup and increasing the Bonnabel lead to 5.

Rebels would pull to within 3 with 15 seconds remaining but Gage Larvadain was unable to hit a three-pointer to send the game into overtime.

Riverside Head Basketball Coach Tim Byrd and Bonnabel Had Basketball Coach Micah Hagans talk about the second half:

Bonnabel’s Will Allen was the foal point of the Bruins offensive attack, totaling a game-high 22 points in the game..

At 6’8 Allen was much taller than any of the Rebels’ starters.

While they did a great job keeping Allen in check with double teams and physicality, he came through for the Bruins when he was needed most.

Coach Hagans talked about his performance after the game.

Riverside’s Semajia McClendon led the Rebels with 17 points.

Gage Larvadain finished with 16 points.