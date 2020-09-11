Bonine: LHSAA has never heard from New Orleans’ Mayor’s office

The Executive Director of the State’s high school athletics association said his office has never had a conversation with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrelle or her office in regards to Covid-19.

“They said they contacted us, and they never have,” said Bonine to WGNO Sports Friday. “We checked our phone records and all of our emails, and they did not contact us.”

Last week, the LHSAA green lighted the start of high school football in the state, with regular season games to be played the first weekend in October. However, Cantrelle has prohibited Orleans Parish schools from full contact practices, much less games.

The LHSAA allowed full contact practice for Louisiana high school football, effective Thursday.

Orleans schools have said they will practice and play games in neighboring parishes.

Jefferson Parish facilities such as Joe Yenni Stadium (East Bank), and Hoss Memtsas Stadium (West Bank), are almost completely booked.

Parish director of athletics Carl Nini said 30 of 32 possible dates at those two facilities are filled. He said Yenni and Memtsas will host one game on Thursday night, one game on Friday night, and two games on Saturday.

Nini said the two remaining open dates may fill shortly.

Friday afternoon, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that high school football games will be limited to 25 percent capacity, with social distancing required.