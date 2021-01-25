Bonine: girls and boys state semifinals to be played at two sites

The state high basketball tournament will add an additional site for the semifinals.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said that games will be played at another location in addition to Lake Charles and Hammond.

Bonine would not identify the site, but did say an announcement could come as early as the end of this week.

The girls state tournament is scheduled from March 1st through March 6th at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond. The boys state tournament is scheduled from March 8th through the 13th at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Bonine said because of Covid-19, each court and locker room must be sanitized after each game. And, he said playing some boys and girls semifinal games at the other site will alleviate potential long waits between games.

And, he said games early in the morning are no desirable.

“No one wants to play at 10 am.” said Bonine.