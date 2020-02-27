Blue Wednesday: UNO defeats Tulane, again

The UNO baseball team has made a habit of playing some of its best baseball against its crosstown rival.

That continue in the first game of the three game Pelican Cup series as UNO defeated Tulane, 10-1. The Privateers, 5-3, scored 4 in the second, three in the third, and two in the fourth.

UNO has won six of the last seven games in the series with Tulane, including a three game sweep in 2019.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Brandon Mitchell got the win for UNO. He started and pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Mitchell, 2-0, allowed 3 hits, 2 walks, and fanned three.

UNO chased losing pitcher Chris Holcomb, the Wave starter, touching him for 3 hits and 4 runs in 1.1 innings.

Pearce Howard was 3 for 6 for UNO, including a two run double.