Blue Wednesday: UNO defeats Tulane, again

The UNO baseball team has made a habit of playing some of its best baseball against its crosstown rival.
That continue in the first game of the three game Pelican Cup series as UNO defeated Tulane, 10-1. The Privateers, 5-3, scored 4 in the second, three in the third, and two in the fourth.
UNO has won six of the last seven games in the series with Tulane, including a three game sweep in 2019.
Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.
Brandon Mitchell got the win for UNO. He started and pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Mitchell, 2-0, allowed 3 hits, 2 walks, and fanned three.
UNO chased losing pitcher Chris Holcomb, the Wave starter, touching him for 3 hits and 4 runs in 1.1 innings.
Pearce Howard was 3 for 6 for UNO, including a two run double.