LIVE BLOG: No. 14 Texas A&M (8-3) vs LSU (5-6) in Death Valley, 6PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Ed Orgeron era comes to a close Saturday night on the bayou as LSU hosts the No. 14-ranked Texas A&M Aggies (8-3) to close out what has been a disappointing season for the Tigers.

LSU (5-6), who finished the COVID-shortened season last year at 5-5, is hoping to avoid its first losing season since 1999. But to do so, Coach Orgeron will have to lead the Tigers over a Jimbo Fisher-led Aggies team that shocked then-top ranked Alabama in another SEC West Division battle earlier in the season.

Will the Tigers rise to the occasion and send ‘Coach O’ off with a win to break even on the season?

Follow along as it happens with the WGNO Sports staff below: