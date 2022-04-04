NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles have completed a trade that will provide New Orleans with two first-round picks in this year’s draft.

The Saints get the Eagles two first-round selections, No. 16 and No. 19, and a sixth-round pick, No. 194.

The Eagles get the Saints first-round pick, No. 18, a first-round pick in 2023, a second-round pick in 2024, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, No. 101, and a seventh-round pick, No. 237, in the 2022 draft.

A league source confirmed the trade to WGNO Sports.

The deal was first reported by ESPN.

