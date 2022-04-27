NEW ORLEANS – Beau Blanchard kept piling up the outs and the New Orleans Privateers (22-16) had timely hits in a 9-4 win over the #22 LSU Tigers (27-13) on Tuesday evening at Maestri Field.

The win was the largest margin of victory over LSU since Apr. 29, 1986.

It was a night filled with festivities as former Privateers head coach, Ron Maestri threw the first pitch to his former player and former LSU head coach, Paul Mainieri. Also, the men’s tennis team was honored for their championship won on Monday.

DECISIONS

Blanchard pitched the final 7.2 innings and struck out six batters while throwing 76 of his 117 pitches for strikes in the win. Ty Floyd (4-3) took the loss while allowing four runs (three earned) in 1.1 innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

LSU got a run in the first and another in the second to jump out to a 2-0 lead. From there, the Privateers took over. It started with Blanchard when he first came in with runners on second and third and one out. He struck out Dylan Crews then induced a groundout from Jacob Berry.

Buoyed by that performance on the mound, the Privateer offense went to work. A four-spot started when Miguel Useche singled to lead off the frame. Tyler Bischke provided one of his two hits to set up first and third with one out.

The first run scored on a wild pitch by Floyd. Then Kasten Furr had an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. A fielder’s choice RBI plated another run and during the play sequence an errant throw to third allowed Furr to score to make it 4-2.

The Tigers added another run in the third but were shut down all the way into the ninth. The Privateers got another big lift in the sixth inning when Amani Larry tripled to left-center to plate three of the four runs in the frame.

INSIDE THE BOX

Pearce Howard doubled in the first inning to move within one hit of tying Kevin McGann on the program’s all-time hits list. Seven of the nine starters scored a run. Larry reached base three times and the Privateers as a team drew eight walks.

The win moved the Privateers to 15-9 at Maestri Field this season. Larry’s bases loaded triple moved him to 5-for-6 with the bases full this season.