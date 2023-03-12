NEW ORLEANS – Blake Dean achieved another milestone as the New Orleans Privateers picked up where they left off with another strong offensive showing in a 16-3 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Sunday at Maestri Field.

The win is the 200th for Coach Dean in his career and he achieved it four years to the day of his 100th win, which was in Lafayette against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

DECISIONS

Collin Horton went the distance in a seven-inning complete game as the Privateers won on a run rule. He struck out nine for the game including five of the first six batters. Azalius Lewis took the loss for the Delta Devils.

New Orleans (11-5) wasted no time jumping on top of the Delta Devils as they put up three in the first inning. Two batters in, a run scored as Tyler Bischke doubled to right-center to score Kasten Furr in the opening frame.

Tristan Moore put a cap on an excellent week where he hit .647 with 11 RBI in 17 at-bats. On the day, Moore had three hits, two RBI and four runs scored and he drove in one of the first inning runs.

The Privateers continued with two in the second and then opened up for four runs in the third. Jorge Tejeda homered for the third time this weekend and Mitchell Sanford also cranked a home run as the Privateers extended to a 9-0 lead.

Maika Niu also homered for the second consecutive day as he came in and slugged a two-run homer in the fifth. In all, the Privateers had 15 hits on the day. For the series they scored 58 runs against the Delta Devils.

It finished off a strong offensive performance this week for New Orleans who hit .437 as a team in five games. The Privateers had a .534 on-base percentage and 33 extra base hits (17 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs).

INSIDE THE BOX

Bischke went 2-for-3 with two runs on the day. Anthony Herron Jr. added two hits and two runs scored. Sanford and Niu each drove in three runs. Horton threw 101 pitches with 70 going for strikes in the victory.

Christopher Soeder homered and drove in all three runs for the Delta Devils (6-9) on the day. Ryan Brown and Maury Weaver each had two hits.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will travel to Baton Rouge to face #1 LSU on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}