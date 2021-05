NEW ORLEANS – UNO head baseball coach Blake Dean reacts to the announcement of legendary LSU head coach Paul Mainieri’s retirement following the 2021 season.

“I think first and foremost what you remember him for is legacy,” Dean said. “A great man, great coach, mentor, friend, I looked at him as like a second father.”

“You know 1,500 college baseball wins, a National Championship; looking back at what he’s done it’s been special,” Dean added.

To hear his full reaction, click on the video above.