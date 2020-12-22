Black and gold to the Pro Bowl: 5 Saints selected including Jordan for a 6th time

Five Saints were selected to the Pro Bowl.

They are offensive tackle Terron Armstead, defensive end Cam Jordan, running back Alvin Kamara, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and guard Andrus Peat.

Here’s the official press release by the Saints.

Five New Orleans Saints were voted to the Pro Bowl squad, the National Football League

announced Monday evening. T Terron Armstead, DE Cameron Jordan, RB Alvin

Kamara, CB Marshon Lattimore and G Andrus Peat were selected to the NFC squad.

It also marks the 13th consecutive season that the club has at least one Pro Bowl

selection and all five players are repeat Pro Bowlers.

Armstead, who has earned his third straight Pro Bowl honor, has opened 12 contests at

left tackle, with the Saints ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring (28.4 ppg.) and seventh in

rushing (131.8 ypg.).

This is Jordan’s sixth Pro Bowl, tied with with Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Rickey

Jackson for the most selections by a Black and Gold defender. Jordan has enjoyed

another standout season, starting all 14 games and recording 48 tackles (33 solo) and

6.5 sacks, a co-captain on a defense ranked third in the NFL in total defense (306.4 ypg.),

fourth in run defense (131.8 ypg.) and fifth in pass defense (210.9 ypg.). The Saints

defense is the only unit in the National Football League offensively or defensively to be

ranked in the top five in both major statistical categories (rush and pass). The former

University of California standout, who was the club’s first draft choice in 2011 (24th

overall), was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, when he tied for

the league lead with five sacks, including three quarterback takedowns in a win over

Atlanta on November 22.

In ten seasons, Jordan has appeared in all 158 games with 147 starts, including opening

143 consecutive games, the longest active consecutive games started streak by an NFL

defensive player and second in the league overall, one off from tying the franchise record.

He has posted career totals of 605 tackles (380 solo), 93.5 sacks, second in club record

books, for losses of 617.5 yards, two interceptions, 49 passes defensed, ten forced

fumbles and ten fumble recoveries.

Kamara, 5-10, 215, is a four-year NFL veteran who was selected in the third round (67th

overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Saints out of the University of Tennessee. In 2020,

Kamara has played in 14 games with ten starts and leads the Saints in both rushing and

receiving with 165 carries for 777 yards (4.7 avg.) with ten touchdowns, ranking first in

the league among running backs in catches and receiving yardage with 80 grabs for 739

yards and five touchdowns. Kamara is ranked third in the NFL with 1,516 total yards from

scrimmage and 83 first downs and tied for third with 15 total touchdowns. In four seasons,

he has appeared in 59 regular season games with 34 starts, rushing for 3,185 yards on

650 attempts (4.9 avg.) with 37 touchdowns and has posted 323 receptions for 2,807

yards with 15 touchdowns. Kamara has become the only Saint to have four consecutive

seasons of at least 1,300 total yards from scrimmage. The Atlanta, Ga. native is the only

Saint to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four NFL seasons and the first Saint

to be named in each of his first four years with the club.

Lattimore is the first Saints defensive back to be selected to the Pro Bowl three times,

having started all 12 games he’s played in this season and recording 55 tackles (46 solo),

one interception and seven passes defensed. Lattimore, a first round draft pick of the

Saints in 2017 out of Ohio State (11th overall) is often assigned with covering an

opponent’s top wideout, as part of a secondary that has paced the Saints defense towards

being ranked fifth in opponent net passing yards per game (210.9 ypg.).

Peat, 6-7, 316, is a six-year NFL veteran who was selected in the first round (13th overall)

of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Saints out of Stanford. In his six seasons, he has opened

77 regular season games and five postseason contests at both left guard and left tackle

and has played every offensive line position except for center. In 2020, Peat has opened 12 contests at left guard.