2022 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses will feature nine practices scheduled to be open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La. In addition to the nine practices open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, the club will also host a practice open to fans at the Caesars Superdome at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The team will hold its first practice in front of fans on Saturday, July 30 at 9:00 a.m. As part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” initiative, the Saturday workout will feature multiple interactive and entertainment elements that will be announced soon.

All bleacher seating for practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center will again be covered and misted, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Upgraded concession and merchandise sales options will once again be available to fans. Autographs will be available from Saints players after practice.

Tickets for the Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses practices open to the public are free of charge, but capacity is limited. Fans can reserve tickets for open practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com, where a limited number of tickets will be available. Saints season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets on Monday, July 18, season ticket waiting list members may register on Tuesday, July 19, and the general public can register on Wednesday, July 20. Tickets will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. each day. Further information regarding the August 21 practice at the Caesars Superdome will be made available soon.

All training camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions. The most updated information can be obtained by visiting neworleanssaints.com or following the Saints’ official Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints) platforms.

New Orleans Saints 2022 Training Camp Presented By Rouses Fan Policies:

Admission and Parking Information: For fans wishing to attend Saints Training Camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, there is no charge. Fans need to register to attend practices in advance online at www.neworleanssaints.com. Fans must be ticketed to attend practice. Season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets Monday, July 18, season ticket waiting list members may register on Tuesday, July 19, and the general public can register on Wednesday, July 20. Tickets will be limited to four per an individual registrant for a maximum of two practices. Gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to each practice. Covered, misted bleacher seating is available. Fans who have tickets reserved for practices are urged to attend those practices as space is limited, in order to allow the maximum number of fans to be able to attend.

Free public parking is available at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA) in Lot B and is based on availability. Complimentary shuttle service from the parking lots to the expanded practice field entrance is provided for all practices, following ticket scanning and screening processes which will take place in Shrine on Airline Lot B. Items left in vehicles should be stored out of sight. Fans being dropped off or using ride share services can be dropped off in Lot C, where they be directed to Lot B for ticket scanning and screening processes.

The Saints and SeatGeek, the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the New Orleans Saints, are making it easier than ever for fans to claim and manage their training camp tickets. Fans may claim their free tickets (limit 4 per account for a maximum of two practices) to attend the practices in advance at www.neworleanssaints.com, in the official Saints mobile app or on SeatGeek. Once claimed, fans will need to present their ticket(s) on their phone via the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon (Apple/Android) or SeatGeek app.

Practice Updates: Fan alerts, updates and schedule changes will be made daily on www.neworleanssaints.com once training camp starts or on Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints). Please note that, in the event of inclement weather (including rain, thunderstorms, and extreme heat) practices will be moved indoors and will be closed to the public. Practice times and field locations are subject to change with little or no advance warning at the discretion of the football operations staff. Updates are promptly available on all of the club’s digital media platforms.

Player Autographs/Interactions: Following each practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Saints players will sign autographs for fans. Available players will sign autographs if weather, time and other circumstances permit. Please note, however, that autographs are not guaranteed.

Entertainment/Fan Experience Elements: Fans can expect special appearances and opportunities to interact with Saints legends, entertainment teams, and mascots Gumbo & Sir Saint. More information will be shared as training camp approaches.

Concessions and Merchandise: Food, beverages and merchandise featuring the newest New Orleans Saints gear are available for purchase.

Restrooms: Restrooms are available.

Guests with Disabilities Information: Persons with disabilities and in need of accommodations should see a Saints representative for appropriate assistance. The ADA drop-off site is in front of the main entrance gate for practice.

Still Photos, Video and Cameras/Binoculars: Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp. However, video is prohibited. Saints staff may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches long will be permitted. Binocular cases and camera bags are not permitted.

Hand-Wanding/Prohibited Items: Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be checked via hand-wanding and all bags will be checked by security in the Shrine on Airline parking lot. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to Saints Training Camp, the following items are prohibited:

Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities.

Artificial noisemakers (air horns, bullhorns, whistles etc.)

Bats, Poles, Sticks, Clubs, and Projectiles

Bicycles

Contraband, Fireworks, and Glass

Coolers and outside food and beverage, except for fans with medical/dietary needs

Duffel bags, large bags and hard containers

Hoverboards or other self-propelled devices

Laser pens

Objects that may obstruct another fan’s view, including umbrellas of over 4’ in diameter

Oversized purses or handbags (none larger than 16”x14”x13” are allowed)

Remotely controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones

Selfie sticks and video cameras

Unauthorized Marketing/soliciting/vending

Weapons and firearms (including fireworks, knives, pepper spray and electronic stunning devices)

Any other item deemed unacceptable by Saints management

The Ochsner Sports Performance Center is a smoke-free facility and no smoking, lighters or e-cigarettes are allowed on the grounds

Fans are reminded to please leave such items secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated, disposed of and will not be returned.

2022 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRAINING CAMP PRESENTED BY ROUSES SCHEDULE

Date Practice Times Location Status For Fans Wed., July 27 Practice (Jerseys) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Thu., July 28 Practice (Jerseys) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Fri., July 29 Practice (Shells) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Sat., July 30 Practice (Shells) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Sun., July 31 OFF Mon., Aug. 1 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Tue., Aug. 2 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Wed., Aug. 3 Practice (Shells) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Thu., Aug. 4 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Fri., Aug. 5 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Sat., Aug.6 Practice (Shells) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Sun., Aug. 7 OFF Mon., Aug. 8 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Tue., Aug. 9 Practice (Shells) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Wed., Aug. 10 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Thu., Aug. 11 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Fri., Aug. 12 Walk-Thru/Travel to Houston Closed to Public Sat., Aug. 13 Saints at Texans 7:00 p.m. CT NRG Stadium Houston, Texas Preseason Game #1 Sun., Aug. 14 OFF Mon., Aug. 15 TRAVEL TO GREEN BAY Tue., Aug. 16 Practice with Packers (Pads) 10:25 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Green Bay, Wis. Open to Public in Green Bay, Wis. Wed., Aug. 17 Practice with Packers (Pads) 10:25 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Green Bay, Wis. Open to Public in Green Bay, Wis. Thu., Aug. 18 Walk-Thru Closed to Public/Media Fri., Aug. 19 Saints at Packers 7:00 p.m. CT Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wis. Preseason Game #2 Sat., Aug. 20 OFF Sun., Aug. 21 Practice (Shells) 3:45 p.m. -5:15 p.m. Caesars Superdome Open to Public Mon., Aug. 22 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Tue., Aug. 23 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Wed., Aug. 24 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Thu., Aug. 25 Walk-Thru Closed to Public/Media Fri., Aug. 26 Saints vs. Chargers 7:00 p.m. CT Caesars Superdome New Orleans, La. Preseason Game #3 Sat., Aug. 27 OFF Sun., Aug. 28 Practice (Shells) 3:45 p.m. -5:15 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public