Josh Washington scored 16 points, one of four Blue Jays in double figures as Jesuit defeated St Aug 60-51 Friday night at Watson Jones Memorial Gymnasium.

The Jays led by four at the half, but stretched that lead to 44-31 at the end of three quarters.

St Aug’s Ashton Trufant led all scorers with 17.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Friday Night Football’s cousin, Friday Night Sports tips off February 12th on Nola 38 at 11 WGNO at midnight.