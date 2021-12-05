Billy Napier era ends with 24-16 win over App State to claim SBC crown

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Billy Napier’s final game as head coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns could not have been scripted any better.

Louisiana defeated App State 24-16 to go 9-0 in conference play, earning the 12th win of the season.

The victory also earned the Cajuns their first-ever outright Sun Belt championship.

After the game, Napier walked through a sea of supporters. He showed appreciation for Cajun Nation following his last contest at Cajun Field.

“You know, sometimes you get into coaching because, or maybe, you feel like you got into coaching because you wanna help young people, you wanna impact people,” Napier says. “The reality is they impact you, so the same can be said for this community. I think we’ve taken a lot of pride in representing the community. but, They’ve impacted us. We’re better. We’re better because of our time here.”