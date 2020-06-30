Bills say season ticket holders can skip 2020

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

BUFFALO, NY. – The Buffalo Bills have advised season ticket holders there is a chance games may be played without fans this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With that in mind, the team began emailing season ticket holders on Tuesday to give them the chance to opt out of their commitment for this season, with an option to return for the 2021 season. They would maintain their account seniority and seat location.

The Bills said they are working with the NFL and state and local governments to establish policies and procedures to create and maintain the safest possible environment for spectators at New Era Field.

The team said there also is a chance that seating capacity might be altered this season. The team will not be charging season tickets holders or taking any additional payments until plans are set.

NFL teams are scheduled to report for training camp on July 28.