Bill Hood defeats Peck’s Seafood on Walk-Off Home Run in Legion State Tournament Semi-Finals

Peck’s Seafood (Northshore) taking on Bill Hood (Lakeshore Titans) in American Legion semi-finals.

Top of the 3rd tied at 2, Preston Ratliff’s solo shot put Peck’s Seafood ahead 3-2.

Bottom of the 5th, runners on the corners for Bill Hood, Chrisitan Westcott blasts a 3-run shot off the scoreboard to tie the game up at 5.

Top of the 7th, TJ Salvaggio’s shallow pop fly to left field is misplayed and a runner scores to put Peck’s Seafood up 6-5.

Nooris McClure plays his clutch card in the bottom of the 7th with a 3-run walk-off home run. Sending Bill Hood to the finals in a 8-6 win.

