Big plays push Warren Easton past Landry and into Class 4A quarterfinals

HARVEY, La. – After upsetting 11th seeded Cecilia in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs, 22nd seeded L.B. Landry wouldn’t have to travel far for their second round opponent, the 6th seeded Warren Easton Eagles.

The two teams faced off Saturday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs at Harold “Hoss” Memtsas Stadium.

With Landry QB Justin Hudson out with an injury, the Buccaneers got of to a slow start on offense in the first half.

While the Eagles did as well, a mix of chunk plays and two big returns on special teams allowed Warren Easton to go into the intermission with a 19-0 lead.

Warren Easton defeated Landry, 56-0.

They advance to the quarterfinals where they meet Tioga.