NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball in for a touchdown during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. The Saints, 5-4, play at Philadelphia Sunday. Kickoff is Noon New Orleans time.

Six Saints are out.

They are Alvin Kamara (knee), wide receiver Ty Montgomery (hand), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (knee), and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).

Quarterback Taysom Hill is listed as questionable with a foot injury.