NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Drew Brees will miss at least three regular season games.

Brees was placed on injured reserve by the club, Friday. New injured reserve rules say that a player on that list must miss at least three games.

The move by the Saints was listed on the NFL’s official transactions, Friday.

Brees, who is out with shoulder and rib injuries, is eligible to return December 13th at Philadelphia.