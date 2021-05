BOISE, ID – DECEMBER 22: Nose tackle Jeffery Johnson #77 of the Tulane Green Wave puts pressure on quarterback Carson Strong #12 of the Nevada Wolf Pack during second half action at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. Nevada won the game 38-27. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

One of the Tulane’s top returning lineman is looking for a new college football home.

Jeffery Johnson, who started all 12 games at defensive tackle in 2020, is in the transfer portal, according to Rivals.

2018 3-star DT Jeffery Johnson has entered the transfer portal after totaling 92 tackles, 10 TFL, 6.5 sacks and 3 FR in 37 career games (18 starts) with Tulane @rivalsmike https://t.co/F5BIZC1ewN — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) May 12, 2021

Johnson had 3.5 quarterbacks sacks last season. He had six tackles for losses.

He hails from Brookhaven, Mississippi.