Big Hill climbed: Saints sign Taysom to 2 year extension

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Saints have signed quarterback Taysom Hill to a 2 year contract extension.

ESPN reported that the deal includes 16 million in guaranteed money. Hill is the heir apparent to Drew Brees, when Brees retires.

Hill took to instagram to announce the news.

Hill, a restricted free agent, was tendered a contract in the offseason that would have required any club to forfeit a first round pick if the Saints did not match any offer sheet Hill signed with another team.

Hill went unsigned.

In 2019, Hill had 19 receptions for 234 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also rushed 27 times for 156 yards and a score. Hill threw six passes, completing three, for 55 yards.

Hill was cut by the Green Bay Packers in 2017, and was signed by the Saints on September 3rd of that year.

The Saints have scheduled a 4:00 pm press conference for Hill to speak with New Orleans media.