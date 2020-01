Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - With less than a week until the Super Bowl, Louisiana boy Tyrann Mathieu got the chance to speak on Big Game Media Day.

The star CB plays for Kansas City, and he is looking forward to his first Super Bowl appearance.

An LSU graduate, Mathieu also played professionally for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, February 2, in Miami, FL.